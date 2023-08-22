Top News

Greece fire: 18 bodies found Victims may be migrants | fire

August 22, 2023
Matt Carlson

Eighteen bodies were found Tuesday in an isolated rural area in northeastern Greece where a forest fire had been burning for days. Local authorities agree that migrants crossing the border between Turkey and Greece are victims.

See also  Ukraine is close as a candidate for the European Union. Costa was alone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *