Do you know where it’s cheapest to charge an electric car in Europe? It is not in Portugal

Electric cars are a great choice for the environment and for those looking to save money in the long run. A report based on Eurostat data reveals the most expensive and cheapest places in Europe to charge your electric vehicle.

Although electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly popular with drivers across Europe, the price drivers pay to charge their EVs varies significantly between countries.

For example, in Ireland, drivers typically pay between €6.00 ​​and €30.00 to fully charge their EV at home, with fixed fees depending on make and model. Public charging points can cost up to 60% more, especially for fast charging.

replace Published Using data from Eurostat and other sources, a study revealing the cost of charging electric vehicles across Europe ranks the cheapest and most expensive countries based on the cost of a full charge at home and the cost of a 100km trip.

It should be noted that Ukraine and Turkey were excluded from the analysis as they were excluded from Eurostat statistics (2022-S2). UK costs are from a separate source and cannot be directly compared.

For purely geopolitical reasons, it should be considered that electricity prices vary greatly from country to country due to forms of energy production and tariffs, taxes or subsidies.

Where is it more expensive to own an electric car?

According to the study, the most expensive country to charge an electric car is Denmark, with a charge of €36.17. It is followed by Belgium, Czech Republic, Italy, 22.43 euros, Romania, Germany, Spain, Cyprus, Ireland and Latvia. This country closes the top 10 with a top-up fee of €18.43 for a full top-up.

Country €/full top-up €/100km driven 1 Denmark €36.17 €10.53 Two Belgium €27.66 €8.05 3 Republic of Che €23.68 €6.90 4 Italy €22.43 €6.53 5 Romania €21.01 €6.12 6 Germany €20.68 €6.02 7 Spain €20.64 €6.01 8 Cyprus €20.09 €5.85 9 Ireland €19.87 €5.79 10 Latvia €18.43 €5.37

10 countries where it's cheapest to charge an electric car at home

The cheapest places in Europe to drive an electric vehicle are mainly in central and southeastern Europe, where owning an EV is still uncommon. These countries have low sales and a small EV market share due to the prohibitive costs of many electric and hybrid vehicles.

Country €/loading €/100KM driving 1 Kosovo €3.92 €1.14 Two Georgia €5.21 €1.52 3 Serbia €5.35 €1.56 4 Bosnia and Herzegovina €5.50 €1.60 5 Albania €6.01 €1.75 6 Montenegro €6.05 €1.76 7 North Macedonia €6.35 €1.85 8 Hungary €6.68 €1.94 9 Bulgaria €7.07 €2.06 10 Malta €7.87 €2.29

And Portugal?

According to published data, out of a total of 39 countries, considering the list of countries with the cheapest prices, Portugal is in 19th place. The study indicates that the total charging cost is €13.69 and the cost per 100 km is €3.99.

A complete list can be found here.