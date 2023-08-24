Zelensky says “free people” are celebrating 32 years of independence from Ukraine



“The great people of Great Ukraine are celebrating a great day today: Independence Day! A celebration of a free people. A feast of a strong people. A feast of a worthy people. A feast of an equal people.”Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a press release marking 32 years of the country’s independence.

Zelensky wanted to thank the soldiers, families, teachers, doctors, nurses and all those working to “protect Ukraine”.Ukraine’s independence was declared in the Kyiv parliament on August 24, 1991, a few days after the August 19, 1991 coup attempt in Russia.



Poland and Canada were the first countries to recognize Ukraine’s independence on December 2, 1991.. Boris Yeltsin, the then Russian president, would have the same gesture later that day..

Celebrations of the 32nd anniversary of Ukrainian independence are taking place without standing or crowding the streets, taking into account the risk of Russian bombings, as in 2022.

Several heads of state and representatives of countries supporting Ukraine, including President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, attended the celebrations.

w/ agencies