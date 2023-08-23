‘Russian Lives Matter’: Director Lars Von Trier embroiled in fresh controversy – showbiz

Lars van Trier, Denmark’s most popular filmmaker, has sparked controversy on social media by responding to his country’s recent support for Ukraine.

On Sunday, during a visit by Volodymyr Zelensky, the Netherlands and Denmark officially pledged to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, despite warnings from Russia that this could lead to an escalation in the war that began with its invasion on February 24, 2022.

In an apparent reference to the international movement’s slogan, “Black Lives Matter,” the director responded Tuesday by referring to pictures of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the cockpit of an F-16. Writing in Danish and English: “Through: Mr. Zelensky and Mr. Putin and, Ms. Frederiksen (yesterday, posing with an ear-to-ear grin in the cockpit of one of our most terrifying killing machines like a madwoman newly in love. Time): Russian lives matter too!”.

The message, shared at 6pm on Tuesday, was not open for comment, but many are expressing their anger at the statement about the value of other Russian lives available on his Instagram.

The news also attracted the attention of Ukrainian and Russian media and social media users.

Apologizing, some more radical activists linked to Ukraine have called for the director to be punished, his films banned and the awards withdrawn: Lars von Trier, now 67 and diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease last year, released “O Reino”. The 1990s serial, award-winning and controversial works such as “Passion Waves” (1996), “Dancer in the Dark” (2000), “Dogville” (2003) and “Antichrist” (2009) are linked to sexuality and violence. ) and two parts of “Nymbomaniac” (2013).

Lars von Trier has already caused outrage with other controversial statements, and Ukraine-related media recalled what happened on May 18, 2011, when he shut down the “Melancholia” press conference in Cannes, saying he “understood.” Sympathy for Hitler.

The festival organization immediately declared him “persona non grata,” and he returned seven years later, citing multiple apologies and excessive alcohol and drug use.