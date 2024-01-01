Denmark queen's grandson breaks silence after abdication

oh Count Nicolai de Manbessot has broken his silence following his grandmother's surprise announcement from Queen Margaret of Denmark, revealing she is abdicating.

Without mentioning the subject, the young model shared her favorite photo shoots in 2023, noting that she can't wait to see what the new year brings.

Note that in September 2022, the King decided that Prince Joachim's youngest son, Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena's children would lose their prince/princess titles.

At the time, Joachim protested this decision. In Nikolai's case, he noted in an interview that it was “strange” when he found out what had happened, but it in no way changed him as a person.

“It's a rite of passage, or becoming one's own in a certain way. I'm the same person I've always been, [mas] “It's weird knowing differently now,” he admitted.

