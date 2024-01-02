Borrell and Sefcovic highlight the advantages of the European Economic Area

European Union (EU) Head of Diplomacy Joseph Borrell and European Commission Vice-President Maroz Cefcovic highlighted the benefits of the European Economic Area (EEA) on the 30th anniversary of its entry into force.

“Together with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, the European Union has been working continuously for the past 30 years to create a better Europe for the benefit of citizens and businesses. Looking back, we can be proud of what we have achieved”, those responsible were quoted as saying in a joint statement by EFE.

The EEA unites the 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway in an internal market governed by the same basic rules, allowing the free movement of goods, services, capital and people.

Borrell and Sefcovic recalled that the EEA, the world's largest single market, is “based on shared values ​​and principles and is a factor of political and economic stability and prosperity and security on the European continent”.

This space, they pointed out, “guarantees the free movement of people, goods, services and capital”, as well as “ensures equality of conditions by applying uniform standards and monitoring principles in competition, environment, climate action and social and social and sectors”. Politics”.

The joint declaration also says it allows for “cooperation in research, technological development, environment, culture, education, health and civil defence”.

“Our achievements are the result of a shared vision, strong commitment and mutual respect”, Borrell and Cefkovic highlighted.

The officials added that the space was a “legacy for future generations” and that in the current geopolitical environment, the agreement to create the framework was a “model of cooperation between close partners”.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway over the next 30 years,” they concluded.