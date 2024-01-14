Crack in cockpit window sets Boeing back

ANA flight NH1182 took off from Sapporo, Hokkaido to Toyama and the crack occurred as the flight passed Hakodate.

The Boeing 737, with 59 passengers and six crew members, turned around and landed again at Chitose Airport in Sapporo without affecting “the control or pressurization of the aircraft,” an ANA spokesman said.

He explained that the outer part of the four layers of glass surrounding the cockpit had cracked.

This is the second incident in recent days involving a Boeing 737 aircraft, though not the MAX 9, whose entire fleet has been grounded by the FAA while tests are carried out. Security.

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Oregon, USA after an explosion caused the planes to fall in mid-air and a hole in the side of the plane.

“For the safety of North American travelers,” the FAA announced that 171 MAX 9 flights would be grounded.

A JAL passenger plane collided with another Coast Guard plane on the runway at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan on January 2. Five people aboard the second flight died, while 379 people aboard the commercial flight successfully exited the burning plane.