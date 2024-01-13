NASA unveils test plane that breaks the sound barrier without the usual noise

This device allows the creation of supersonic commercial aircraft, which will dramatically reduce flight time.

As NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy explained during the flight's presentation in Palmdale, California, X-59-based supersonic flights would take about half the current time (six hours and 30 minutes) to connect to New York. – Los Angeles.

The X-59 will fly at a speed of 1488 kilometers per hour, 1.4 times the speed of sound.

When passing the speed of sound, which is about 1,235 kilometers per hour, depending on the conditions, supersonic airplanes cause a boom of more than 200 decibels.

The problems these sounds cause in populated areas have led many states to restrict supersonic aviation, effectively limiting its growth.

After its presentation this Friday, the X-59 will make a series of test flights. Later, NASA and Lockheed Martin will fly the X-59 in residential areas to gather residents' feedback about the noise.