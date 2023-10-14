Christina Ferreira’s ‘Ex’ Travels With New Love – Celebrities

The businessman’s girlfriend shared photos of the couple in Slovenia and Brazil. In Rio de Janeiro, the pair visited favelas, as the host did in May of this year.



Antonio Cousinhas and his new girlfriend share a passion for travel. On social media, the lover of Christina Ferreira’s ex-partner shared some of his photo adventures from Slovenia to Brazil. In Rio de Janeiro, the couple was very affectionate in Ipanema, photographed in Escataria Celeron and visited a favela, as the TVI presenter did in May when he traveled with his usual friends: Jorge Frade, Catarina Duarte and Rubinho Correia.

Remember that Cousinhas’ girlfriend is the mother of a schoolmate of 15-year-old son Diego with the 46-year-old presenter. On CMTV’s ‘Noit das Estrelas’, Rui Oliveira assured that the couple already shared. Same roof. “He lives together and his new girlfriend also has a son. We know that everyone maintains a good family relationship, and even Antonio Casinhas used to take the youngsters to school,” said the presenter.

Antonio Cousinhas and his new girlfriend share a passion for travel. On social media, the lover of Christina Ferreira’s ex-partner shared some of his photo adventures from Slovenia to Brazil. In Rio de Janeiro, the couple was very affectionate in Ipanema, photographed in Escataria Celeron and visited a favela, as the TVI presenter did in May when he traveled with his usual friends: Jorge Frade, Catarina Duarte and Rubinho Correia.





