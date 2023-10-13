Biri, a community gripped by the terror of Hamas: “You’ve never seen anything like this anywhere in the world,” says one volunteer.

Yossi Landau, 55, had never seen anything like it. A volunteer-based emergency team from the Zaka organization, the largest of Israeli kibbutzim (agricultural communities) and 12 villages, arrived in Biri on Saturday that make up the Eshkol Regional Council. Border with Gaza. Dressed in a white jumpsuit and an orange helmet and mask, he had a mission in front of him: cover up and collect all the bodies left in the destroyed houses and streets.

In the community, which was founded two years before the State of Israel, where 1,200 people lived, 108 people died, Biri being one of the places with the highest number of deaths since the weekend.

As he looked around, the eyes of Yossi Landau, who works for an international transport company but has long been dedicated to this type of work, took in clear signs of the atrocities committed by elements of Hamas. A few days ago, the south invaded and attacked Israel. There are reports of these appearing all over the Gaza Strip. As for Kafar Asa, one of the most notorious villages, with rumors of dozens of babies and toddlers decapitated there, a series of statements and denials by Israeli officials, but also the US president. , Joe Biden has created great uncertainty.