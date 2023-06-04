Top News

Chinese minister says US-China conflict would be “unbearably catastrophic” | China

June 4, 2023
Matt Carlson

A conflict with the United States would be “unbearably catastrophic,” Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu said at the Shangri-La Defense Summit in Singapore on Sunday, as an incident in international waters in the Taiwan Strait unleashed US grievances.

