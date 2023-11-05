Child trafficking shuts down Hamburg airport | Germany

Hamburg’s main airport, one of Germany’s busiest airports, was closed on Sunday after a confrontation between the driver of a car parked near the plane and police on the apron.

A 35-year-old man and a four-year-old child were in the vehicle. According to information shared by the Hamburg police on social media, it was a dispute over parental authority.

“The safety of the child is our priority. As per our latest assessment, the child is healthy and negotiations are ongoing,” he said. Police saidVia Social Network X (old Twitter), this Sunday morning.

For all intents and purposes, and according to the Hamburg police, the case is being managed as a “hostage”.

In addition to police negotiators and several emergency medical teams, a team of psychologists is also on site. Other than a police spokesperson, not many details about the suspect are known have said Negotiations are conducted through a Turkish language interpreter.

According to the newspaper Die weld, the suspect allegedly drove his car through a gate at around 8pm on Saturday and fired two shots into the sky. After the shooting, the man allegedly threw two.Molotov cocktail“, the newspaper said, Thomas Gerbert, spokesman for the Hamburg police.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

All departures and arrivals have been canceled from 8pm on Saturday and affected passengers have been advised to contact airlines directly. 286 flights were scheduled for this Sunday, carrying a total of 34,500 passengers.