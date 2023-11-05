Top News

Child trafficking shuts down Hamburg airport | Germany

November 5, 2023
Matt Carlson

Hamburg’s main airport, one of Germany’s busiest airports, was closed on Sunday after a confrontation between the driver of a car parked near the plane and police on the apron.

See also  The hug between Zelensky and Macron is being discussed on social media

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *