Armed man inside airport in Germany

The airport in Hamburg, Germany was closed to passengers and flights were canceled this Saturday night after an armed man entered the premises.

Federal police said an armed man smashed through a gate with his vehicle and fired a gun into the sky, according to German news agency DPA.

The police also said that the man’s wife had already contacted them about the possible child abduction.

Several local German media reported that the man had two children inside the car.

Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa that a large number of state and federal police were at the scene and in the vicinity of the vehicle.

Flights from Lisbon were diverted

Hamburg Airport has two flights from Lisbon, one operated by TAP and the other operated by TAP EurowingsHad to be diverted to Hannover.

A third flight from Funchal airport was also diverted to the same city, the airport later confirmed.