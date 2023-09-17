Brazilian students do not need a CPLP visa as they cannot travel within the EU

BAdricia de Marchi, president of the Brazilian Association of Researchers and Students in Coimbra, told the Lusa agency that the CPLP visas “helped those who are waiting to express their interest in obtaining an optional permit.”

On March 13, around 150,000 immigrants from member countries of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLB) in Portugal will be able to obtain a residence permit automatically from the Internet, with pending processes at the Foreigners and Border Service (SEF).

In the process, CPLB visas helped legalize these immigrants, Patricia De Marchi said.

But he pointed out that these visas “don’t bring big changes for Brazilian students,” with many choosing to enter Portugal as tourists and applying for residence permits already in Portugal.

“The CPLB visa does not confer nationality or the right to free transit within the European Community,” he added.

Before CPLP visas, Brazilians did not need a visa to enter Portugal as tourists for business and cultural purposes, and could stay up to 90 days, unlike nationals of other CPLP countries.

They need to have a visa for which they have to fulfill a set of conditions like valid travel insurance, proof of subsistence, copy of return transport ticket. In-person delivery of visa application.

With the CPLP visa and the removal of these requirements, many university students from these countries are coming to Portugal earlier and in larger numbers this year.

The CPLP includes nine member states: Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Portugal, Mozambique, Sao Tome and Principe and Timor-Leste.

