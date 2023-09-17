“If I had been president, there would have been no war in Ukraine”

oh Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he had been in office.

“Shortly after winning the presidency, I will settle the terrible war between Russia and Ukraine. This would never have happened if I had been there.“, Trump said, as quoted by CNN International, while speaking at the National Summit of Women Who Care for America in Washington DC.

The former US president also “used to talk to Putin [presidente da Rússia] About it”, he said he told him not to do it [invadir a Ucrânia].

“As soon as I left, they started to develop and we had a disaster in Afghanistan, which I think is the most embarrassing moment in our country’s history,” he added.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 has caused the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II (1939-1945), according to the latest UN data.

The Russian invasion — justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia’s security — was condemned by much of the international community, which responded by sending arms to Ukraine and imposing political and economic pressure on Russia. Obstacles.

Also read: “We’ll do whatever it takes to stand up to Putin and support Ukraine”