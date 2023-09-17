“Stolen Life”. The woman is paralyzed from the waist down in the bathroom

UA woman from Gelligaer in Wales described her life as being “stolen” from her when she became paralyzed from the waist down while in the shower.

On the morning of June 21, Jessica Ennis, 30, said she was going to take a shower before taking her two daughters to daycare, but she was paralyzed from the waist down. The young woman had to be removed from the bathtub by her mother and taken to hospital, where she was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder (FND), a problem with brain function that can cause weakness in the arms. and legs, as well as convulsions.

“I felt completely numb when they told me my life had been stolen. I want to be a mother, a wife and Jess again”, she lamented as quoted by ITV News.

Jessica, who is bedridden at Ystrad Mynach Hospital, told the same media outlet that she now suffers at least two seizures a day. Doctors also predicted that the young woman would spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair.

The symptoms began last August when the woman felt “an indescribable pain”. Diagnosed with optic neuritis at the time, she became “blind in her left eye.”

“I started to adjust, but then I started to feel a terrible pain in my skin, like it was burning. I started getting severe migraines, my limbs started to feel so heavy – almost too heavy to move – I couldn’t stay awake most days. I did a lot of tests. , but nothing. They told me I had fibromyalgia, and life went on for six months,” she recounted.

In June this year, just days after turning 30, the woman became paralyzed in the bathtub.

“I couldn’t move my legs. It was scary. I called my mom and she showed up and pulled me out of the bathroom before the ambulance arrived. That was the last time I saw my house”, he lamented.

Since then, Jessica’s symptoms have worsened. Young woman stifles, unable to eat due to right arm spasms and hand tremors.

Family A Fundraising Jessica will need a “wheelchair lift, a bathtub and a bedroom downstairs” to adapt to living conditions by the time she leaves the hospital. Still, all he wants is to go home. “We’ve never been apart, and I’ve already lost a lot. Saying goodbye to them at the end of each visit is the hardest thing about this situation — much harder than accepting that I’ll never walk again,” she said.

