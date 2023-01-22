Biden made a surprise video appearance on SNL, joining host Aubrey Plaza

US President Joe Biden speaks during the National Association of Counties legislative conference in Washington, D.C., US, February 15, 2022.

President Joe Biden made a surprise video appearance on “Saturday Night Live” during a monologue by first-time host Aubrey Plaza.

The “White Lotus” star, who, like Biden, is from Delaware, joked that she had been voted the most popular person in the state, beating out the president.

“It’s a fact, and he was angry, and he was angry,” Plaza said.

Then Biden went on video and said, “Aubrey, you’re the most famous person in Delaware there’s no doubt about that. We’re grateful you made it out of ‘The White Lotus’ alive.”

Many viewers took to Twitter to ask if the president’s appearance was real, or if the video was Created by AIBut Biden got involved clip on his Twitter account Sunday afternoon.

Despite Biden’s willingness to get in on the Delaware joke, cast members spared no punches and poked fun at his handling of classified material later in the show.

said the FBI Saturday that More classified documents are found at Biden’s residence in Wilmington, marking the fourth time since November that classified records or materials have been found at a private address of Biden.