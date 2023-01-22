Russia warns of ‘global catastrophe’ if more weapons are given to Ukraine

The President of the Duma implicitly threatened the use of nuclear weapons

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, is known for his bombastic statements, and this Sunday will be particularly explosive.

in your Telegram channelThe political leader warned the West that providing Ukraine with “assault weapons” could create a “global catastrophe”.

“If Washington and NATO countries deliver weapons that will be used to attack cities and capture Russian territory, as they threaten, this will lead to retaliatory actions using more powerful weapons,” Volodin wrote.

Asserting that Russia is attacking military targets and critical infrastructure “exclusively” in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s major ally the United States and the European Union are leading the world into a “terrible war,” Washington told lawmakers, Germany and France, to “realize their responsibility to humanity.”

“Given the technological superiority of Russian weapons, foreign politicians who make such decisions must understand that it will end in a global catastrophe that will destroy their countries,” he warned.

Volodin concluded with a veiled threat about the use of nuclear weapons. “Arguments that nuclear powers have not previously used weapons of mass destruction in local conflicts are unacceptable because these states have not faced a situation where the security of their citizens and the territorial integrity of the country are threatened”.