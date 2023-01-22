The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are in action at Highmark Stadium to face off in the playoffs.

This game features two of the NFL’s brightest quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. As for Boro, he’s looking to reach his second straight AFC title game and help get Cincinnati back into the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Allen’s Bills are looking to reach the championship weekend for the second time in three seasons.

The winner of this matchup will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, but the location of that matchup will be determined by the results of those head-to-head encounters. If the Bengals pull off the upset, that game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium. However, if the Bills win, the conference title game will be played at a neutral venue at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

So, who will come out on top in this clash of AFC giants? We’re about to find out. As this game continues to unfold, be sure to check out our Sunday live blog Head to Head. Below, you’ll get expert analysis and a real-time spotlight on the best plays.

How do you watch

Date: Sunday 22 January | time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Haymark Stadium (Buffalo, New York)

television: CBS | Stream: Paramount + (Try FREE for 30 days with promo code PLAYOFFS)

Continued: CBS Sports app

Prospect: Bills -5.5, O/U 49 (courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook