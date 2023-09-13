Beijing unveils plan for Taiwan’s economic “integration” into China | China

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP) and the Chinese government released an economic plan on Tuesday that aims to “deepen integrated development on both sides of the Straits. [de Taiwan] Encourage the island’s peaceful reunification process in all regions and with mainland China.

The plan consists of 21 measures aimed at facilitating the flow and integration of workers, students, companies and investment from Taiwan to Fujian, the closest Chinese province to the autonomous region, which Beijing claims is an integral part of the People’s Republic. China.

As stated therein Global Times – PCC newspaper in English -, these measures are “amount to outlining the future development plan of the island of Taiwan”, which reinforces the thesis that the aim of unifying the territory is at the top of China’s political sphere. Xi Jinping’s list of priorities in his unprecedented third presidential term.







“The document emphasizes that solving the Taiwan issue and fully reunifying the motherland is the historic task of the CPC, the common ambition of all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, and the inevitable need for great rejuvenation. The nation of China.” , illustrates that Universal Teams.

Home to more than 20 million people, Taiwan has been governed autonomously since 1949, when Chinese Nationalist politician Chiang Kai-shek settled on the island and established a government-in-exile following the defeat of Mao Zedong’s Communist forces in the Chinese Civil War.

President Xi and the Chinese Communist leadership have publicly and emphatically asserted that China wants “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan, but that it will never abandon the “use of force” to achieve it.

The announcement of the moves comes just months before Taiwan’s presidential election, scheduled for January 2024, at a time when the Chinese navy and air force are carrying out military exercises near Taiwan and the wider East China Sea. It is seen by many analysts as a way of saying that Taiwan has only two scenarios on the table: reunification or conflict.







This Wednesday, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense reported that 28 Chinese warplanes had penetrated the Taiwan Strait and that the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong had passed within 100 kilometers of Cape Eluanbi, the southernmost point of the island.

“How should the Taiwanese people explain [este plano]? “Go to the continent in search of great economic opportunities, but we fly over the warships that surround your island,” asks director Rory Daniels. Think tank The North American Asia Society Policy Institute, as quoted by the British newspaper Guardian.

Among the measures in the plan presented by the Chinese government, we highlight the removal of compulsory registration of Taiwanese citizens for temporary residence in Fujian and the simplification of the administrative and bureaucratic process to purchase a house and join or join educational institutions. Social security and health system of that coastal province.

Beijing also says Fujian will be a “model zone” for Taiwan’s “integration” into the Chinese economic and social model when reunification is achieved.