Beijing unveils plan for Taiwan’s economic “integration” into China | China

September 13, 2023
Matt Carlson

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP) and the Chinese government released an economic plan on Tuesday that aims to “deepen integrated development on both sides of the Straits. [de Taiwan] Encourage the island’s peaceful reunification process in all regions and with mainland China.

