Accident in Venice: Marcelo in “solidarity” with relatives of Portuguese victims

At least 21 people, including three children, were killed when a bus carrying tourists plunged into a tunnel in Venice’s Mestre district on Tuesday. Two of the victims were from Portugal. The President has already conveyed his deepest condolences to their families and friends.

The news was announced by the Mayor of Venice and confirmed by the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Two Portuguese citizens have been confirmed dead and one injured in a bus accident in Venice. MNE regrets what happened and is monitoring the situation through the Portuguese embassy in Rome.

This Thursday, at Website of the PresidentMarcelo Rebelo de Sousa issued a note in which he expressed his condolences to the families of the Portuguese citizens.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza sends his deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the road accident in Venice.

It should be noted that before the information on Portuguese victims was official President Marcelo sent to the President of the Italian RepublicSergio Mattarella, “Heartfelt condolences, lamenting the tragic consequences of the bus accident that occurred in Mestre, Venice”, which resulted in the loss of countless human lives, including children.

15 people have been hospitalized

The governor of Italy’s Veneto region described the accident as a tragedy and said 15 people had been hospitalized.

“It is a tragedy. 21 people died and we have 15 people in hospital at this time. “Five or six people are in critical condition due to head injuries,” Jaya revealed while talking to reporters.

That vehicle is an electric bus It fell from a height of about 15 meters and caught fireBy tearing down the viaduct defences.

Venice authorities on Wednesday asked the Italian government to declare three days of mourning in the region.