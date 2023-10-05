A couple out to dinner decide to buy a scratch card…and become millionaires again

UA couple from Paterson, California, USA went out for tacos and – as they usually do – came home millionaires.

This is the story of Tim Tynes and his wife, who went to their favorite taco place for dinner but first decided to stop at a gas station minimart across the street to buy a California Lottery scratch-off ticket, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

While waiting for his order, Dines scratched the diamond 8’s scratcher and realized he had won a million dollars (about 950 thousand euros).

Tynes was emotional, but told the California Lottery he kept his composure and waited until they got home to tell his wife the news. “Nobody knew I won — not even my wife, until I told her on the way home,” he said.

The man also revealed that he often buys scratch cards, but this is the first time he has won the big prize.

The owner of G’s Food Mart will receive 5 thousand dollars (about 4,700 euros) for selling the scratch card.

