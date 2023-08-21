Russian secret services call on Putin to fire defense minister

ohRussia’s secret services are urging the country’s President Vladimir Putin to fire Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and move to a more aggressive war in Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, which cited five sources “familiar with the situation,” Prigozhin’s bid to oust the two officials had some support from senior state security officials.

In that regard, security hardliners want to replace Shoigu as part of a transition to a more aggressive war in Ukraine, including full-scale mobilization and martial law.

However, there are currently no signs of their removal. Instead, Russia’s political leadership is busy dealing with Shoigu and Gerasimov’s critics.

It should be noted that many representatives of the Russian elite were surprised by Putin’s poor reaction to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion and his failure to punish the leader of the Wagner Group.

This has raised concerns among Russian officials about the possibility of high-level opposition or new challenges to Putin.

Moreover, resentment over Russia’s defeats on the battlefield still lingered among the occupying forces.

To date, Defense Minister Seiji Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov remain in their positions.

