More than 600 people died in Morocco after the quake, which was also felt in Portugal

The official death toll from the earthquake near Marrakesh has been updated by the Interior Ministry, with more than 320 injured.

With its epicenter 70 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh, the most recent number of victims of the strong earthquake, which was also felt in Portugal, Spain, Mali or Algeria, put at least 632 dead and more than 320 injured, according to the Moroccan Interior Ministry. .

At least 51 of the injured are in critical condition.

Reactions are beginning to emerge hours after the natural disaster from India, where the G20 summit is being held this weekend (see below).

The number of victims worsens because the earthquake hit a mountainous area that is difficult to access, but also hit several cities near Marrakesh, such as Al Hous, Agadir, Ouarzazate and Taroudant.

Search, relief and rescue operations are ongoing in the affected areas.

According to the United States Geological Observatory, the earthquake reached a magnitude of 6.8, but Moroccan officials are talking about 7.0 points on the Richter scale, and 19 minutes later, the magnitude was 4.9.

The Euro-Mediterranean epicenter places its epicenter 74 km southwest of Marrakesh, 18 km below the surface. The earthquake caused panic in towns and villages across the country.

Witnesses described extensive material damage as houses were reduced to rubble from Rabat to Marrakesh. Among them, the red walls of Marrakech’s Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Local television showed photos of the wrecked and crushed cars of the mosque minaret.

Portugal feels the shock

The Portuguese Institute of Oceans and Atmosphere recorded the Moroccan earthquake at 11:11 pm on Friday.

“This earthquake (…) was felt in the municipalities of Castro Marim, Faro, Lule, Portimão, Vila Real de Santo Antonio (Faro), Cascais, Lisbon, Torres Vedras, III/IV (modified Mercalli magnitude) with maximum intensity. Vila Franca de Sira (Lisbon), Almada, Setubal and Sines (Setubal)”, reads the IPMA report.

The Portuguese Institute further explains, “Finding the epicenter of an earthquake is a complex physical and mathematical process depending on data sets, methodologies and seismic wave propagation models”.

“Different agencies may come up with slightly different results. Likewise, preliminary determinations will be adjusted later as more information is gathered,” IPMA adds.

“Shockwaves” at the G20

The Indian Prime Minister, who is hosting the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, where Africa could play a key role, has already expressed his condolences to the victims of the earthquake in Morocco.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of life following the earthquake in Morocco. At this sad time, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover quickly,” Narendra Modi said. Social network Twitter, now known as X.

“India is ready to provide all assistance to Morocco at this difficult time,” the head of government said.

From Europe, Germany’s chancellor was one of the first to lament the Moroccan tragedy.

“Terrible news from Morocco. In these difficult times, our thoughts are with the victims of this devastating earthquake. Our solidarity goes out to all those affected by this natural disaster”, Olaf Scholes wroteNow on social networking site X from New Delhi, where he will attend the G20 summit this weekend.

Condolences came first from France, from the Gallic embassy in the former French protectorate in North Africa, but later also from the foreign minister and President Macron.

“We are all devastated by the terrible earthquake in Morocco. France is ready to help with first aid,” Macron wrote on social media, expected for the G20 in New Delhi this Saturday.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and our appreciation for the work of the rescue workers who are tirelessly helping the injured,” he added. Head of Diplomacy Catherine ColonnaIn a message to the African nation that gained independence from France in 1956.

Pedro Sánchez, the president of Spain’s government, who will miss the G20 due to contracting Covid-19, expressed solidarity with Moroccans on social media.

“All my solidarity and support to the people of Morocco in the face of the terrible earthquake this morning. Spain stands with the victims of this tragedy and their families,” wrote the interim head of the Spanish government. Tense relations with Morocco.

The European Union expressed its condolences through the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

“My thoughts are with the people of Morocco, affected by the terrible earthquake that shook the country overnight, causing hundreds of deaths. The EU is ready to provide all the assistance Morocco needs,” assured Joseph Borrell.

By his own decision, the Russian president wrote a letter to the King of Morocco without attending the G20 summit.

“In Russia, we share the pain and grief of the Moroccan people. We express our sincere condolences for the tragic consequences of the devastating earthquake,” Vladimir Putin wrote.

The UK Foreign Secretary expressed support for British nationals in the earthquake-hit region and offered assistance to Morocco.

“Devastating news of a major earthquake near Marrakech, Morocco. The UK will continue to support British citizens in the region. We stand ready to help our Moroccan friends in any way we can,” James wrote brilliantlyIn social networks.

Faced with a similar tragedy in February, Turkey’s president offered his condolences to a “friend and brotherly country.”

“I am sending my best wishes for the recovery of all Moroccans affected by the devastating earthquake in the friendly and brotherly country of Morocco. May God have mercy on those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured,” wrote Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Social media.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry is ready to help Morocco, saying it is ready to provide all kinds of support to heal the wounds caused by the earthquake.