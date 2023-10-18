Top News

10 airports in France evacuated due to bomb threat | France

October 18, 2023
Matt Carlson

Lille Airport in northern France is being evacuated due to a bomb threat, the airport company said on social network X (formerly Twitter) this Tuesday. “State security teams are on site”, they described. In total, nine airports in France were ordered to be evacuated.

