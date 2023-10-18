10 airports in France evacuated due to bomb threat | France

Lille Airport in northern France is being evacuated due to a bomb threat, the airport company said on social network X (formerly Twitter) this Tuesday. “State security teams are on site”, they described. In total, nine airports in France were ordered to be evacuated.

Airports in Toulouse, Nice and Lyon were also evacuated due to security concerns, according to BFM television, which cited police sources.

French newspaper Le Figaro He writes that there were also evacuation orders at Nantes and Beauvais airportsAccording to Le ParisienAlso at airports Renz, Bomb threats have been made in Strasbourg and Biarritz.

In Nice, Beauvais and Lyon, writes the same newspaper, the default is already starting again. Bordeaux airport was evacuated after an abandoned suitcase was found, but there was no “bomb threat”.

to Le FigaroADP Group, which manages Paris airports, owns none of the city’s airports – Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly and Paris Le Bourget. – Victim of bomb threats. “However, we are absolutely vigilant,” he told the newspaper.

France has been on maximum alert since Oct. 13, the day a teacher was assassinated in what is believed to be an Islamist-inspired attack.

This Tuesday, one of France’s top tourist attractions, the Palace of Versailles, was closed for a few hours due to the second security alert in two days.