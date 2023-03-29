Zonai Legend of Zelda theories are back after the new TOTK trailer

The Florya River gently wraps around the Faron Grasslands, a watery chasm that must be crossed before reaching the Zonai Ruins. The Said ruins lie within the dense forests of the area, where the monoliths built by the Zunai still stand despite the centuries that have passed. They may have been built even before Hyrule existed.







for most The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Players, it’s nothing more than a piece of land on the huge map of Hyrule, with some structures, mysterious runes, and a few quest lines. You may have taken too Breath of the WildFaron’s Barbarian Armor – The description of the item again refers to the “warlike ancient tribe” that lived in this area – then moved on.

But there is a group of Zelda theorists who expect Zonai to play an even bigger role in the future The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears. And They finally got their undeniable proof.

The mystery of the Zunai ruins and the prehistoric tribe, separate from the Sheikah, who inhabited this area have intrigued Zelda fans for years. Twitter and Reddit have been inundated with the analysis, and YouTube creators have teased any mention from Nintendo that reinforces the theory. Zonai is believed by some to be connected to the powers of the Triforce and its deities: Strength, courage and wisdom. A possible theory has been hinted at The Legend of Zelda: Twilight PrincessAlso, another game that has been hypothesized to be related to it Kingdom Tears. Zonai’s theories have been talked about so much that the tribe It almost became a meme; Where there are Zonai theorists, there are always naysayers telling analysts to actually shut up.

However, as of Tuesday, Zonai fans have been vindicated: while some fans thought there was Zonai tokenism in previous trailers, the March gameplay show with producer Eiji Aonuma confirmed the tie-breaker for the first time. It’s a really small moment. Link is on Sky Island fighting a building with several sticks; Once he has defeated the new enemy, he picks up a few of his remaining pieces, one of which is called the “Zonai Charge”.

The inclusion of these two little words lends credence to earlier theories about more esoteric clues to the Zonai effect; Breath of the Wild It includes a lot of ancient architecture depicting various creatures, such as snakes and dragons, with specially designed rune carving. Some theorists believe they have identified these carvings in Kingdom Tearsmarketing materials, Including the game logo.

The Zonai Charge item doesn’t really answer any Questions about Zonai, though. who are they? Where did they go? Are they really extinct? Are they related to the gods? What are the Zonai fees used for? But that Do I suggest it Kingdom Tears She may have some answers. Personally, I think the Zonai Charge might be connected to those little green vials that hang from Link’s belt – maybe they even power some of his new abilities. The construction on the sky islands was shown specifically, and there may be a connection there.

Or maybe it wasn’t an important detail at all, and Nintendo threw a red herring at us. Kingdom TearsIts release date is May 12th, so we have a little over a month to prepare it.

Read more