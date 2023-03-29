Yusuf begins to form his government

LONDON (Reuters) – Hamza Yusuf was sworn in as Scotland’s new leader on Wednesday in a ceremony that blended formal traditions with his Pakistani heritage, and then announced his first government, in a move that threatens to deepen divisions within his ruling party.

Yusuf, the first Muslim to lead a democratic country in Western Europe, wore a black shalwar kameez at Scotland’s highest court, the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

His wife was watching with his children and parents and shedding tears at the beginning of the ceremony.

Yusuf, who pledged allegiance to King Charles, had previously said he wanted to replace the monarchy with an elected president if he achieved his dream of ending the three-centuries-long political union between Scotland and England.

The 37-year-old then announced his new cabinet of six women and three men, who were essentially close allies of former Scotland leader Nicola Sturgeon, who resigned last month after dominating Scottish politics for more than a decade.

But the new line-up could sow discord because it excluded Youssef’s leadership rivals or allies, who said they were only offered positions amounting to demotions.

Shauna Robson – a close friend of Sturgeon – will serve as Chancellor of the Exchequer and Deputy First Minister, while Angus Robertson will continue to take charge of constitutional issues and foreign affairs.

Announcing his new team, Yusuf said his government, which for the first time in Scottish history includes a majority of women, should look as closely as possible like the constituents they represent.

“While we defend Scotland’s independence, we will continue to govern well and show the people of Scotland the benefits of decisions about their lives being made here in Scotland,” he said.

The new leader faces many challenges, including uniting his party, charting a new path towards independence from the United Kingdom, and fixing Scotland’s problems in healthcare and education.

Youssef narrowly won the leadership race on Monday after a painful contest that followed the shock resignation last month of Sturgeon Fish, who has dominated Scottish politics for nearly a decade.

Internal rifts over the future of the pro-independence SNP and Scotland resurfaced after Joseph’s main rival, Kate Forbes, withdrew from government.

Forbes turned down an offer to fill the post of minister for rural affairs and the islands, stepping down from her previous role as finance minister, according to a source familiar with the talks.

Former health minister Alex Neill, who endorsed Forbes, said the proposed position was “an insult rather than a real attempt to unite” the party.

Yusuf was expected to offer his leadership rival, whom he had defeated by only about 2,000 votes, a higher role.

During his leadership campaign, Youssef said he would deviate from the “sturgeon’s inner circle” style of leadership in favor of a “big tent” approach.

Forbes magazine, which has questioned Youssef’s record in government during the leadership campaign, posted on Twitter on Tuesday a reminder of the imminent contest, while saying Youssef had “full support”.

Business Secretary Evan MacKee, who backed Forbes in the leadership contest, said he had resigned from government after being offered a job which he considered a demotion.

