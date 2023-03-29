Zero VAT is worth less

Carla Sousa

Ana Ferreira, responsible for DECO in Madeira, believes that the savings from applying VAT zero to food items considered essential may not be significant, but “over all, it will help”. The list should have gone on, including health products that claim to have “significant value on the wallet.”

This is your JM’s headline today, with a front page highlighting Madeira trips. More tourism in winter. With the summer problem solved, Porto Santo now wants to increase the level of demand for the destination during the weaker months. Eduardo Jesus asks for balance. Nuno Bautista says the strategy is working. Antonio Almeida highlights the island’s potential in a new tourism profile. Maurício Reis protects cultural projects with continuous support.

Also know that NRB Montego was transferred after 17 days of 13 players’ revolt. The sergeants and soldiers underscored that the breakdown reinforces the “cries of warning” from the 13 soldiers accused of insubordination.

Two events are highlighted in this edition. A bar in Santo Amaro was looted and vandalized; The French crew were evacuated from a sailboat 315 km from São Vicente.

Don’t miss the movie ‘I’m Looking For You’ “A Winning Race” in theaters tomorrow.