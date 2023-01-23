Economy

With the price of eggs on the rise, some Michiganders have decided to raise their own chickens

January 23, 2023
Callie Robertson

IONIA – Alex Courts noticed that the price of eggs started to go up last fall.

Corts, general manager of Keene Farm Market in Ionia, wasn’t fazed at the time — but that’s changed.

“Once[prices]get to a certain point, which is the highest level we’ve ever seen — sometime in the middle to late fall (2022) — that’s when I was like, ‘Okay, that’s a little bit,’” the courts said.

more:Zeeland is discussing potential allowance for “food-producing” pets, including bees and chickens

more:Why are egg prices so high? And when do they come down?

according to US Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price IndexThe average price of a dozen first-class eggs in the United States was $4.25 in December 2022 compared to $1.79 in December 2021. This is an increase of about 237 percent.

Why are the prices so high? It is a consequence between rising production costs and the outbreak of avian influenza. The USDA has reported that more than 43 million laying hens have died since the outbreak began in February 2022.

The USDA has reported that more than 43 million laying hens have died since the start of the outbreak in February 2022, affecting egg supplies.

There are “many variables” that affect the price of eggs in Michigan, Nancy Barr, CEO of Michigan Allied Poultry Industries, said farmers don’t set the price — they sell their eggs on the open market, with prices changing daily.

“(The effects on the market) include inflation and supply chain costs and employment, which affects everyone,” she said, adding that Michigan white farmers are very sensitive to the cost of fuel prices as well, which directly affects the cost of feed and packaging. .

See also  Citigroup (C) earnings for the second quarter of 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.