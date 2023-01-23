Flight Attendant Discusses with Passengers in Flight. “I am not your servant”

VArias are unusual stories that take place during flights and involve passengers and flight attendants who are the first to face any problem inside the plane.

Flight from Istanbul (Turkey) to Delhi (India) on 16th December. According to the Daily Mail newspaper, the brawl started when someone ordered a sandwich that wasn’t on the menu.

One of the employees tried to explain to her that “there is a letter and the food is numbered”, but the passenger interrupted her and sparked a heated discussion, which was recorded on video and shared on social networks.

“My crew is crying for you, please try to understand. I’m trying to listen to you calmly and respectfully, but you have to respect the crew as well. I’m not your servant,” the woman argued, after the man yelled at her.

During the discussion, when both parties were already very excited, the man told the hostess to shut up and she retaliated.

IndiGo, the airline where the woman works, said it was investigating the incident and said that “customer comfort will always be given top priority”.

