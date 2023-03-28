Why shifters now look like a whole lot of gears and auto parts – Ars Technica

“I didn’t know what the Mirage was going to be at first,” said Stephen Capley Jr., director of the company. Transformers: Rise of the Monsters. “Where I come from, in Cleveland, Ohio, I’ve never been in a Porsche,” he continued. “It was the first real introduction to Porsche Bad boys iSo shout out to Michael Bay – that’s all I really own. “

Caple acknowledged at a panel during the South by Southwest festival in Austin the star vehicle of the beloved action movie Bad boys It inspired him to make the Mirage a classic Porsche in the upcoming movie. Mirage is somewhat of a rebel himself, and the callback to the classic buddy cop movie felt right.

Fortunately, extraterrestrial Autobots won’t be tempted to stop in any inconspicuous places Discuss the advantages of having snacks in the carHowever, this means that they have larger enemies that would require transforming into giant robots to deal with. It can be more complicated than you might expect to make a cool Porsche into the star of the Autobot movies, though — in fact, Porsche has a whole team helping Hollywood studios get just the right car for the silver screen. Here’s how it all comes together.

Character development

It starts with a character. The filmmakers have a certain look and feel in mind when a new Transformer is being “acted”, so to speak. Mirage is a bad boy with an attitude, and the movie, which is set in 1994, is supposed to be a sequel to Bumblebee. This made Caple think of me 1994 911 Turbo from Bad boys.

“I was born in the ’80s, and I was a ’90s kid…that’s the era I grew up in,” Capley explained. “This movie is like a time capsule for me.”

He continued, “I got to 1994, and everything started to change — from wardrobe to culture to music to cars.” “You start to walk away from the square-bodied cars and say, ‘Hey, curves.'”

The choice of “casting” the 964-era 911—a car that was dramatically smoother and more streamlined than any 911 before it—is a callback to the current series of Transformers, given that Bad boys It was the feature length of Michael Bay directorial debut. However, the Mirage has always been portrayed as a member of the upper echelon of Autobot society, so it makes sense that the Transformers team chose a rarer 964-generation Porsche to portray it: the 1993 911 Carrera RS 3.8.

“When I was designing the character, I started there,” Capley said. I spoke to Owen [Shively] And the team is at Porsche and they said…he’s going to be an outlaw. He will be rebellious. You will be glamorous. Very confident, yet smooth.”

That’s when Porsche suggested looking at the 911 Carrera RS 3.8.

The Carrera RS 3.8 uses the same wider body shape as the Bad boys‘911 Turbo, but it was a custom-produced homologation that legitimized the Carrera RSR race car with an array of lightweight parts and a powerful aerodynamic package designed for racetrack domination. According to Total 911, making it an exceptionally rare ride. In other media and games in the past, it was Mirage Ferrari and a Formula 1 car, so this extremely rare Porsche looks like a solid fit.

While many of us associate the Transformers series with heavy use of CGI, filmmakers still need to get real cars to use in many shots — and Porsche has an entire team dedicated to helping filmmakers put the right vehicle into their film and TV projects.

Owen Chifley, from the early ideas conversation that Capley mentioned, is the CEO of RTTM AgencyPorsche Cars North America’s exclusive representative when it comes to entertainment partnership requests like this one. When Porsche needs someone to arrange a specific car for a new movie or TV project, the Shively dealership is where they turn.

Five cars, one character

One doesn’t just throw any ol’ 911 in a movie and call it the day, especially when you’re talking about a widely beloved high-performance version of a car that has a very passionate fanbase. The Transformers series does a decent job of keeping it real for car fans, who might get distracted if the car was vilified (looking at you, “Daytona” in Ford vs. Ferrari). Go too far from the norm, and it can break the immersion in the audience you want to attract.

Throw the wrong car, and the connection drops too. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura credited Porsche for being willing to support a movie set in the past with one of its classic models, noting that some other manufacturers just want to push their latest models in movies. Obviously, this wouldn’t work for a certain amount of time, but it also meant that the Transformers team had the difficult task of obtaining small parts for a rare historic car.

“This was one of the most ambitious things we’ve ever done,” said Scott Becker, Porsche Cars North America’s director of marketing communications. “It was the number of cars that were required, the age of the cars, the speed with which it started—it was very ambitious.”

“It was a very difficult situation because this is a car that we’re repeating and they’ve only made 55 of it,” said Chevley. “I’ve never seen one in person, but I had to go out and make five of them in a very short time.”

Fortunately, these Porsche enthusiasts helped the movie team get the correct cars and parts they needed to have five different versions of the Mirage on hand for various scenes in the movie. Shively’s background includes not only the film industry, but connections made by working on Porsches in motorsports, which helped him find the rare parts he needed for this film.

“I was able to come out to the Porsche community and say, ‘We need to find these very rare parts,’” Schiffley explained. “People opened up their garages. They opened their attics and everything.”

Each Carrera RS 3.8 the Shively team assembled was specialized for specific tasks in the movie, allowing the filmmakers to do practical effects in a CGI-heavy movie. One 911 has been modified to reverse at higher speeds—something the gears in a 911 would never let you do. Another set up for jumping.

Porsche engineers from Weissach, Germany, representatives from Porsche Classic and the Porsche Museum were all involved in meeting production needs. That gave them the ability to disable safety features that could interrupt a stunt or modify the car’s old software to do things the 911 wouldn’t be able to do.

“We bring in technicians directly from Porsche who know these specific models so much that if something goes wrong, they can work on it on the spot or overnight so production can continue,” Becker explained. “And this is 3 o’clock in the morning…to make sure the cars are ready to go.”

Time is of the essence on a film set, with di Bonaventura saying that a single day of shooting on a production as big as this can cost between $250,000 and $550,000. Cars need to be ready, running, and set up properly when practical stunts are on the calendar. Chevley said this was another example where his motorsports background came in handy.

“Just like coming to a pit stop, you have to be able to turn that car around, change the brakes, and get the car out again—it’s the same between runs,” said Shivley. “We have to look at these cars that have to come to fruition to get back to normal at the same kind of time to keep production going.”

Easter eggs for Porsche fans

Porsche doesn’t have much say in the final character design – that’s in the hands of a dedicated team of character designers at the studio’s end.

The design of the Mirage figure follows the form of the other modern Autobots in the current series – less like the easily foldable plastic toys of our youth and more like a large sculpture of auto parts. This departure from the look and feel of the beloved games was all in order to make the Autobots’ transformations more believable on the big screen.

“How are we going to get this thing from a car to a robot and back in a reasonable way?” said digital production supervisor Jeff White Popular Mechanics In the original 2007 live-action piece transformers film. “So we had to design these really complex systems — how do all these systems fit together and fly on top of each other to make it look like the real thing?”

Character designers have photographed and studied thousands of car parts that match various Autobot characters over the course of the series, all in the name of ensuring that parts that transform into a robot match in appearance and proportion to parts found in the real cars. 2018’s Bumblebee stepped back from the series’ movement toward gritty realism a bit with Autobots that were more colorful and a bit cartoon-like, according to Moviewebbut real car parts still need to be incorporated into the character design.

“From these parts, we design the robot,” Caple explained at SXSW. “Everything you see in the Mirage is actual Porsche parts – the interior, the engine work, the interior and the whole nine [yards]. Porsche has been very specific about what [parts] We were using it.”

They’ve done such a convincing job of keeping it real over the years that the Porsche team largely trusts the film’s special effects specialists to make the car-to-robot transformation look right.

“We didn’t mandate any elements that should stay, but we were deeply involved with what the robot looked like,” Baker said.

“When you look at the car itself and you look at the robot, [the similarities] But we didn’t go to them and say, “This had to be front and center. We wanted it to be original. They have great designers and digital effects people who make the transformation a success, so we didn’t want to interfere with that.”

As a result, the Mirage is much more familiar to air enthusiasts. A large engine fan takes center stage as a sort of Autobot belly button, the iconic 911’s circular headlights take center stage on the Mirage’s shoulders, and the vents on the 911’s trunk lid are clearly visible as the Mirage’s thighs.

This won’t be the last

Just like the 911 in Bad boys Making an impression on Caple, Porsche expects her films to be like Transformers: Rise of the Monsters To make an impression on new fans.

Dominique Tascioglu, Director of Brand and Content Marketing at Porsche, explained during SXSW that it’s part of his team’s mission to bring in new people and get them excited about the brand. “One of the things we need there is storytelling,” Taskioglu said. “If you want the best storytelling in the world, you should probably go to Hollywood.”

This in itself was a big change for Porsche, which was not particularly supportive of it Bad boys“The iconic use of the 911 Turbo in the past. Michael Bay,” said Michael Bay car and driver That 911 was his own car in the 1995 movie.

“The funny thing is, in Porsche, when they saw the movie in Germany, they threw us Bad boys party,” Bey told Car and Driver. It’s funny how they didn’t believe it at first. “

Transformers: Rise of the Monsters Hits theaters June 9.