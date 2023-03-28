SWPL: Police are investigating after it appears the Rangers coach hit the Celtic women’s coach on the head

(CNN) Police are investigating after Rangers assistant coach Craig McPherson appeared to headbutt Celtic women’s coach Fran Alonso at the end of a SWPL match between the two. rivalsresulting in a 1-1 tie on Monday.

Video of the incident shows McPherson approaching Alonso from behind after the final whistle and knocking him on the head.

players And the coaching staff had to pull McPherson away from Alonso, who was shaking hands with the players after the game.

Police Scotland, without naming those involved, said it had opened an investigation into the events at the stadium.

Celtic and Rangers are two of the biggest rivals in world football and tensions often run high when the two teams meet.

“You could see someone pushed me from behind,” said Alonso. Sky Sports After the match, a replay of the incident was watched.





Alonso was shaking hands with the players before the incident.

“I never spoke to him the whole game, so he was obviously disappointed when he conceded a goal in the last minute. I totally got that, but I don’t know. I was called a ‘little rat’ but I don’t know why.”

Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media.

A Celtic spokesperson told CNN the incident was “extremely disturbing, well below any accepted standard”.

Celtic added: “We understand the matter is now under investigation and it will be up to all relevant authorities to take any appropriate action.”

Rangers manager Malky Thompson said he did not witness the incident and told Sky Sports he would not comment, adding: “If that is the case, there will be an investigation into the matter and we will obviously look into it.”

CNN has reached out to the Rangers and SWPL for comment but has not received a response.