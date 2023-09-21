War in Ukraine. Ten kilometers can change everything in a counterattack: report from the front line in Donetsk

“It’s too early to judge the Ukrainian counteroffensive as a failure,” said David Petraeus, a former four-star U.S. general and ex-CIA director. When interviewed Podcast “Ukraine the Last” by David Knowles, published in “The Telegraph” newspaper, September 9. Petraeus, one of the most experienced US generals in the field in Iraq and Afghanistan, gave his opinion on Ukraine’s developments on the ground.

President Zelensky announced in April that the counteroffensive would not be a Hollywood film, but the reality was that the anticipation was built up like a television series fed by countless videos from the front lines. The story of heroes, the posters calling for volunteers for the army with special forces officers with advanced equipment, did not reflect the reality on the ground, and the videos of the Ukrainian army led viewers to expect a message that Ukraine “plans to love peace”. War in bed.

The initial results were frightening and bloody in the east and south. Western military leaders began to doubt this strategy, as the Ukrainians themselves seemed unprepared for the solidity of Surovikhin’s three defensive lines, which the Russian army had deployed in an expansive region in the south of the country that partially included the Donetsk districts. Zaporizhia and Gerson.