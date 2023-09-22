Win 50 dollars on scratch card, bet money and get 4 million

UA 54-year-old man from Kent County, Michigan, USA, won a prize of 50 dollars (about 47 euros) on a scratch card and used it to win him a jackpot of four million dollars (about 47). Euros) 3.7 million Euros).

He told the Michigan Lottery on Wednesday that he was at a Citco gas station on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids when he decided to use his lottery winnings to play again.

“I won 50 dollars on a scratch card and I wanted to reinvest my winnings,” said the player, who realized the store had sold 50 dollars worth of 30 dollars (about 28 euros).

“When I scratched the card, I won four million dollars, and the first thing I did was call my brother,” the winner recalled. “He told me to be sure, so I turned it over and read the fine print on the back,” he added.

After making sure he really won, he called the lottery to get them.

The winner said he planned to pay the bills and travel with the prize money.

“Winning still seems unrealistic, but I think it will happen when I cash my check,” the player said.

Also Read: Google’s Autonomous Taxis Coming to Another City



