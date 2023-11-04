War in the Middle East. The evolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas up to the minute

“The urgent task is to increase the role of mediation. (…) The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, between Israel and Palestine in the Middle East. Destabilization continues in Afghanistan. The problem of illegal immigration is worsening. The West”, said the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. Kasim-Yomart Tokaev said while.

Togayev stressed that currently “the civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially children and the elderly, are becoming victims of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.”

“The main task is to guarantee their security. In this regard, I have decided to provide humanitarian aid in the amount of 1 million dollars to the Palestinian people,” the President announced.

“It is absolutely unacceptable to solve urgent problems that have not been resolved through decades of acts of violence and terrorism,” the Kazakh president stressed.

“Kazakhstan strongly condemns these methods. (…) In this sense, we call for the resolution of any conflict exclusively through peaceful negotiations and diplomatic dialogue”, he stressed.

In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again denounced the Turkish summit as a “crime against humanity” taking place in Gaza and called for an end to the killing of civilians, even Arabs. Jews.

“What is happening now in Gaza is a crime against humanity,” the Turkish leader said at the 10th OTS summit.

Erdogan insisted that an “unprecedented tragedy” was unfolding in Palestine as “schools, homes and refugee camps are being mercilessly bombed.”

“We ask the parties, whether Jews or Arabs of any nationality, for humanitarian aid and a cease-fire to prevent the killing of civilians,” he added.

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has called for a ceasefire, stressing the need for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Apart from Turkey, the OTS also has Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participating as observers, as well as Turkmenistan and Hungary.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attended the Astana summit.