It is Europe’s wealthiest ‘millennial’. Red Bull heir “gets wings” with 582 million dividend

Red Bull heir Mark Matschitz received a €582 million dividend, his first payment since inheriting the energy drink empire. Thus, according to “Cinco Dias”, he becomes the richest millennial in Europe.

The dividend was the lowest in three years as it hurt the company’s profits last year. Mark Matschitz took over the company in 2022 following the death of his father, Dietrich Matschitz, the founder of the company.

Last year, the company based in the Austrian city of Fuschl am See distributed half of its 1.56 billion euro profit to its shareholders, according to a shareholder resolution published in the country’s commercial register.

Mark Matschitz holds 49% through his holding company, which allows him to benefit from a distribution of 383 million euros. The Yuvidya family from Thailand owns the remaining 51%.

Red Bull’s sponsorship money surpassed one billion euros for the first time last year. The company sold more than 11 billion drinks and achieved a net profit of 9.68 billion euros.