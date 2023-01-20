Update provided to Jay Briscoe’s Daughters by Ashley Pugh and family friends

The wrestling world has tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on Tuesday night at the age of 38.

On Wednesday, Jay Ashley’s wife Provided an update to their daughters who were also in the car, saying Gracie was having back surgery and Gailey had serious injuries but was stable. Jay and Ashley also have a son named Gannon.

Thursday evening, Pugh Family Friends Passed along for the next update from Ashley regarding Gracie and Jayleigh.

“The girls are currently settling down, but they have a very long way to go to recovery.” Gracie, 12, when she originally arrived in Nanticoke [hospital]She couldn’t feel anything from the waist down. She was diagnosed with a dislocated L2 and a fractured L3 and L4 in her back with compression on the spinal cord. After Nanticoke was able to stabilize her condition, they transferred her to another hospital and she felt a return to her thighs, but nothing less than her knee. She was taken straight for an MRI and surgery Wednesday morning around 3 am. The doctor was able to relieve pressure on the spinal cord and the surgery went as expected. When you have spinal cord trauma, it’s a waiting game. With swelling and shock, you have to wait. She still has feeling in her thighs, but no movement yet. Gracie has been having tingling in her feet on and off today. It will be progressing on a daily basis for months to come. She was badly bruised, but at this time, no other injuries have been diagnosed.

Jayleigh was diagnosed with a broken tibia and fibula in Nanticoke, where she underwent surgery. They put an external fixator and sent her back to the hospital. She was diagnosed with a C7 fracture in her neck and was placed in a neck brace, which she will be in for six weeks. She also has a fracture in her back at L3 and L4, which can be managed with a back brace for about 12 weeks.She has a fractured right clavicle of the seatbelt as well as a broken rib on the right side.She has a small left pneumothorax, which is the air between the lung and the chest wall, not inside the lung.They are monitoring that Just because it’s not big enough to intervene at this point, which is a blessing today, she was diagnosed with bowel perforation with free fluid in her stomach, and she had some internal bleeding in her stomach area.They knew it and they were watching it and today they were able to locate it and find out where it was that surgery Brilliant, and that’s what happened there and I was able to control the bleeding and make her recover. She went to the OR for the day. They did a bowel resection, which means they took a little bit of it, nothing that counts long term effects. While she was there, the orthopedist decided to do a Wash her leg again and some bone manipulation for better alignment. She still had her external fixator in place and they placed an NG tube under her nose to decompress her abdomen. They will take her out tomorrow and this will allow her to eat.”

He stated that the two girls were in great pain and were hoping for a good night’s sleep. Family friends asked to continue praying for the Pugh family. Ashley thanked everyone who prayed, supported, donated or helped in any way.

A donation page opened on Thursday morning and fans can donate Click here.

