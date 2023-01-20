Viewer videos depict a fireball in the Oklahoma sky

Michael Armstrong, KOCO 5 meteorologist, said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. east of Tulsa.

Some people heard a loud bang and saw an unusual sight in the skies over Oklahoma early Friday morning, and Coco5 meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. east of Tulsa. However, the fireball can be seen in many areas across the state, including metro Oklahoma City. Michael also said that the fireball exploded in the atmosphere, creating a sonic boom and making a lightning bolt – a large meteor exploding in some PEOPLE Videos of the fireball with KOCO 5. Jake Byard’s camera on the doorbell caught the fireball from Prague, and Trevor Wynn’s camera viewed it from the Yukon.

Some people heard a loud bang and saw an unusual sight in the skies over Oklahoma early Friday morning.

Michael Armstrong, KOCO 5 meteorologist, said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. east of Tulsa. However, the fireball can be seen in many areas across the state, including metro Oklahoma City.

Michael also said that the fireball exploded in the atmosphere, creating a sonic boom and making a lightning bolt – a large meteor that explodes in the atmosphere.

Some people have shared videos of the fireball with the KOCO 5. Jake Byard’s camera captured the fireball from Prague, and Trevor Wynn’s camera viewed it from Yukon.