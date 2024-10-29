Tram crashes into shop in central Oslo, injures 4 Here is the video

UA tram derailed and collided with a donkey in the center of Oslo, Norway this morning.

According to international publications, there were about 20 passengers in the vehicle.

4 people including the driver were injured.

The four-storey building where the store was housed has been evacuated and the damage will be inspected.

One described how he almost ran over the tram. A 41-year-old man was traveling on an electric scooter when the vehicle ran into him.

“I applied the brakes immediately, and if it had been three seconds later, I would have been under the tram,” he pointed out: “It’s very scary that this happened in the city center.”

