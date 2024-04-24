The strike affects relations with Portugal

The low-cost airline “announced the cancellation of more than 300 flights due to a strike by French air traffic controllers”, which takes place this Thursday. “This situation is due to France's failure to protect aircraft passing through its airspace during national airstrikes,” the group said in a statement.

According to Ryanair, despite the strike by French aviation regulators, “the majority of affected passengers do not fly to France, but fly through French airspace en route to their destination (e.g. UK, Greece, Spain, Italy)”, adding that “French law unfairly protects domestic flights”. confirms.

Ryanair has called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to “take urgent measures to protect flights affected by strikes, which has not been done in the last five years”.

“French air traffic controllers are free to strike, that's their right, but French flights must be cancelled, not flights from Ireland to Italy, not flights from Germany to Spain or Scandinavia to Portugal,” Ryanair's chief executive said. , quoted by Michael O'Leary, in the same note.

“The European Commission, under the leadership of Ursula van der Leyen, has for five years taken no action to protect the single market in aviation,” he criticized, calling for measures to tackle the problem. Eliminate more than 90% of these flight cancellations.

The company is calling for flights over French airspace to be protected during the strikes and that air traffic controllers from other European countries can manage these connections. Calls for mandatory arbitration before strikes in France