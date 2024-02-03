The minimum wage in Spain is increasing by 5%

Pedro Sánchez said today that the move will be approved by the Council of Ministers scheduled for next Tuesday, February 6.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez today announced a 5% increase in the minimum wage. It will come into effect this year and will be approved at a Cabinet meeting on next Tuesday, February 6.

So, the minimum wage in Spain goes from 1,080 to 1,134 euros in 14 payments. Revealed during a trip to Ourense (Galicia) to support the socialist candidacy for the presidency of the Xunta led by José Ramón Gómez Pestero.

Sánchez spoke of “effective” politics and his government's “moderation” against the “excessiveness” of the opposition, and promised major achievements at the end of the legislature. They are “1. 260 days”, he recalled, which may seem “very short”, but at the same time, it will be an “extraordinarily long” period for the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijo, and his Vox counterpart, Santiago Abascal. , guaranteed the ruler of the PSOE.

“I mean, guys, politics, what we socialists do is change the reality of citizens and rule for the majority,” he insisted, before calling for social democratic politics that bet on economic “growth,” as opposed to “neoliberal theories.” ” but also about “redistribution of growth”.

In Galicia, the fiery statements of Pedro Sánchez, on a day when he coincided with the president of Sumer, with the national leaders of PP and Vox, but also with Yolanda Díaz, the vice-president of his government and director of employment.