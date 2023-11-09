The driver and passengers got down from the bus and saved the girl from being raped

oh A bus driver and passengers saved a woman from an attempted rape at Vila das Merces in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The case has now come to light after the release of a video captured by surveillance cameras, but the authorities registered a case of attempted rape on October 23.

According to G1, the victim, a 39-year-old woman, told police she was on her way to work when she was approached by a suspect armed with a sharp object. The man threatened her and forced her to come with him.

At one point, the woman managed to ask for help from passengers on a bus, who along with the driver rescued her.

The images show the woman walking while a man holds her. The victim panics and drops his suitcase as a bus approaches. From another angle, the two passengers and the driver can be seen getting off the bus.

The man fled the scene and has been being sought by authorities ever since.

Transport company SPTrans released a statement saying it “rejects any allegations of harassment and violence”. According to the company, the driver was driving the bus when he saw a woman being approached by a man with a suspicious attitude. “The driver and other passengers reached the victim and took him safely to the bus”.

A video posted by VivaABC page today November 8, 2023 shows the moment a driver, conductor and some passengers on an SPTrans bus rescue a woman from an apparent rape attempt. The abuser threatened the victim with a sharp object. pic.twitter.com/WNzybRN9Si — Via’I’Mobilidade – Inefficiency on rails (@viamobilidadebr) November 8, 2023

