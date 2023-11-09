Spain. Catalonia’s ex-PP leader Alejo Vidal-Cuatras shot dead on street in Madrid – Observer

Alejo Vidal-Quatras, former vice-president of the European Parliament, who became leader of the Popular Party (PP) in Catalonia and founder of Vox, has been shot dead in the street in Madrid. According to the Spanish press, Vidal-Quadros is conscious and consistentAfter being taken to hospital.

78-year-old Spanish politician Shot at least once in the faceWalking down Núñez de Balboa Street in the Salamanca neighborhood of Madrid.

#Occupy Núñez de Balboa with a gun in front of 40. #Salamanca.@SAMUR_PC Stabilizes a 78-year-old man with a gunshot wound and takes him to the hospital #Madrid.@gaval Investigation. to cooperate @policiademadrid. pic.twitter.com/OZHJH866no — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) November 9, 2023

The shooter was riding a motorcycle wearing a helmet and police believe it was a professional and premeditated act.

Vila-Quatras was hit in the jaw area, and the bullet went in and out. After being taken to hospital, said in a statement His condition is considered serious but “stable”, and not “life-threatening”. If you have a double jaw fracture, you may need surgery.

The former Catalan PP vice-chairman was walking alone down the street when he was about to get into a car when he was stopped by a man wearing a helmet, jeans and a blue jacket. He shot him from a short distance and ran until he got back on his motorcycle, a black Yamaha, where another man was waiting for him, then heading in the forbidden direction.

Before he was shot, Vidal Cuadros was a Spanish right-wing figure in recent decades – leader of the Popular Party of Catalonia from 1991 to 1996, MEP from 1999 to 2014, in which he was also vice-president of the European Parliament. Then in 2014 the founder and first president of Vox – due to disagreements with the public over Catalan issues – he published A message on Social Network X (formerly Twitter) Regarding the PSOE’s agreement with the Junts for the investment of Pedro Sánchez. With lots of reviews.

The infamous agreement between Sánchez and Puigdemont crushed the Derecho province in Spain and ended the separation of powers. Our nation will turn from a liberal democracy to a totalitarian tyranny. Los Españoles we will not allow that. — Alejo Vidal-Cuadros (@VidalCuadros) November 9, 2023

Further Using X social network, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his “solidarity” and hoped Vila-Quadras would “recover quickly”. And he said he believed it “Investigation [que já está a decorrer] As soon as possible the facts can be clarified and those responsible will be arrested.

I would like to transfer my solidarity and wishes for an immediate recovery to Alejo Vidal-Cuadros. All my love goes out to you and your family in these moments. We hope that the investigation will clear up the issues soon and arrest those responsible. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 9, 2023

Isabel Díaz Ayuzo, head of the Madrid government, also expressed her support for Alejo Vidal-Cuadros. “Fortunately, the gunfire against Vidal-Cuadros did not take his life. He is currently in the operating room,” he wrote on Twitter. X platform.