Pope: Many wars and sufferings, may God bring peace

After the examination of the general audience, Francis exhorted us to pray for the people affected by the various conflicts, especially remembering the martyrs in Ukraine and between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Faced with the pain experienced by children, the elderly, the sick and the young, he made a new appeal: “War is always a failure: we must not forget.”

Antonella Palermo – Vatican News

Pope Francis, this Wednesday (08/11) once again asked us to pray for people affected by war.

Let’s not forget Ukraine, who sacrificed their lives, and think of the Palestinian and Israeli people. May the Lord lead us to a just peace. A lot of suffering.

War is always a failure

In his greeting to the Italian-speaking pilgrims for a general audience in St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff urged peace:

Children suffer, the sick suffer, the elderly suffer and many young people die. Let’s not forget that war is always a failure.

Looking at the conflicts in the Middle East, about 15,000 people left Gaza last Tuesday (07/11), 5,000 last Monday and 2,000 on Sunday. No. considered a “sharp increase”. Meanwhile, the Israeli military, in a targeted airstrike overnight, killed Mohsen Abu Zina, the head of Hamas arms production, an expert in developing strategic weapons and rockets. Ahead of the war in Ukraine, G7 foreign ministers declared themselves “united” in their commitment to continue providing “strong support” to the country occupied by Russia.

Rid the earth of evil

In his blessing to the Arabic-speaking faithful, the Pope asked for protection “against all evil” and asked the Lord Jesus, in particular, for one gift:

Courage to work with all who work on earth to rid the earth of evil and restore it to its original goodness.

Secularism, no complaint, but witness with brotherhood

After a catechesis dedicated to the image of Madeleine Delbrel, Francis greeted other pilgrims, including French-speaking pilgrims, especially members of the National Union of Catholic Family Associations. Then he made a call:

Let us face our secular world and not complain, but see in it the call to prove our faith and the call to share the joy of the Gospel with all those who thirst for God. Let us ask the Lord for the grace to witness our faith daily through the fraternity and friendship we experience with each person.

Calling the faithful to become “living stones in the service of the Lord,” the Pope commemorated the liturgy of the consecration of the Cathedral of St. John Lateran on Thursday, November 9: an anniversary, the bishop noted. Rome, which should stimulate this interest.

Poland, Anniversary of Independence: Thank God

Finally, the successor of Peter, in his greetings to the Polish pilgrims, mentioned the imminent anniversary of the restoration of Poland’s independence, which is celebrated on November 11. “This year encourages you to be grateful to God,” the Pope said, “and pass on your story to new generations.”