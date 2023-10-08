The Chechen leader suggested postponing presidential elections in Russia

“KI wish the President good health and long life. I now propose a unanimous decision on the candidate of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. Kadyrov said at an event in the Chechen capital Grozny to mark Putin’s birthday.

According to officials, the initiative, attended by 25,000 people, featured photos of Putin and posters with phrases such as “Shield and Sword of GDP Russia”, “Strong President”, “Strong Russia” or “Together with the President”. “.

The first round of the Russian presidential election is scheduled for March 17, 2024, and if none of the candidates receives half of the votes (50% plus one), the second round is scheduled for April 7.

The Russian military offensive on Ukrainian territory, which began on February 24 last year, has plunged Europe into what is considered the worst security crisis since World War II (1939-1945).

Ukraine’s Western allies have supplied arms to Kiev and approved a series of sanctions against Russian interests. They are trying to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance the war effort.

