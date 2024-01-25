The Cambalimat Foundation will study the use of magic mushrooms in immunocompromised patients

The aim was to study how psilocybin – a compound found in hallucinogenic mushrooms – could alleviate symptoms of psychological pain in non-cancer immunocompromised patients. To this end, the European Union (EU) allocated more than 6.5 million euros to a consortium of 19 countries, including Portugal, through the Cambalimat Foundation.

“The aim is to understand how this substance helps in treating emotional symptoms such as depression or anxiety, also known as psychological and existential distress.”, Psychiatrist TN Albino, who is the principal investigator of this investigation, explains to Mia.

The center of the study, which combines psychotherapy with pharmacological treatment, will have 100 patients, with each center analyzing different conditions. In the Portuguese case, “Movement disorders in advanced stages” will be studied. Other countries, such as the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Denmark, will analyze chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other complications such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Research with psychedelics – although unprecedented – is the first time the European Union has guaranteed funding. According to Albino Mia, “there's a lot of excitement around psychedelic stuff”. If the results of this test are positive, “It will certainly stimulate research in this area.”Extends to other types of compounds as well.

But, this investigation will be different. “If the study design is approved, it will be an innovation, especially because of the type of population. Similar things have already been done with cancer, but it will be the first time with this type of disease”, explains Albino Mia.

Planned to last four years, the first step takes place this month when the research design is submitted to the agencies that regulate such trials. According to the director of neuropsychiatry at the Chambalimad Foundation, who was already a researcher in this area, this design would be advantageous. The whole year will be “preparation”. Next comes “two, three study runs,” namely using psilocybin and data collection. The fourth and final focus is on analyzing all the data and then writing scientific papers.

In a statement, the Cambalimat Foundation explains, “Participants receiving psilocybin will start with a lower dose to assess their response, followed by a higher dose”. “Those randomly assigned to the placebo group will also have the opportunity to undergo a psilocybin treatment session,” the company explains.

Three consolidation sessions follow, where ongoing psychosocial support is provided. According to Carolina Seibert, a clinical psychologist and researcher at the foundation, “All therapists will be fully trained and follow a standardized manual, providing care consistent with medication.”