Kim Jong-un says the country's economy is in a “bad situation”.

“A “The inability to meet people's basic needs, including food, domestically has become a serious political problem that our party can never ignore,” Kim said at a Politburo meeting earlier this week, according to KCNA.

The country's economy is in a “terrible situation” after the country experienced economic and food collapse following the Covid-19 pandemic, the leader warned, adding that basic conditions are lacking and there are severe inequalities.

Kim emphasized the importance of developing the economy in areas outside Pyongyang by building modernized factories in each district over the next decade.

“There are severe disparities and large differences based on geographical conditions, economic capabilities and living conditions. Specific programs and appropriate methods should be developed with good prospects of practical application,” he said.

The North Korean leader also promised “strong government support measures” to narrow the economic gap between cities and rural areas.

Observers in the country cited by EFE news agency said North Korea suffered food shortages following border closures during the pandemic, poor harvests and unfavorable weather.

However, according to the latest data from Chinese customs, the food situation has improved in recent months with the gradual reopening of trade with China.

Also Read: North Korea Uses AI for Hacking Attacks, Seoul Says