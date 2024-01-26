Antony Blinken in Angola to boost bilateral cooperation

The geographic 'rivalry' with China and Washington's new stance on OPEC will certainly not leave the radar.

As part of strengthening the partnership between the two countries, the President of Angola Jono Lorenzo received US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken this morning at the Presidential Palace. At the hearing, the US Secretary of State was accompanied by US Ambassador to Angola Thulinabo Mushingi and members of the delegation accompanying him on this Africa tour, according to Angolan press. Blinken arrived in the Angolan capital this Wednesday for a 24-hour working visit, where he will undertake an intensive work schedule, according to the same sources.

Blinken's presence in Angola comes after the African country ceased to be part of OPEC. Analysts say Angola's withdrawal is related to pressure from the United States in this regard – a strategy to try to reduce the company's power over the market in which it operates.

The United States has said OPEC's policy of keeping crude oil prices unnecessarily high against a backdrop of rising inflation and interest rate hikes is hampering economic growth. The US is trying to keep crude oil prices below $90 a barrel, trying to join other producers in 'reason'.

According to analysts, another priority of North American diplomacy is a strengthened commitment to Angola's productivity, with greater North American investment, mainly to ensure food security. “In recent years, we have seen an almost perfect storm between conflicts such as Covid-19, climate change and Russian aggression that have had a strong impact on food security,” Antony Blinken said during his visit to the Luanda Science Center. Press.

In Angola, as in other geographies – on the African continent in general and Angola in particular – the North American desire to resist the growing weight of China or Russia cannot be left out.

The US Secretary of State visited mobile phone operator Africell's facilities in Luanda. Africell's CEO, Jorge Vazquez, told reporters, “This visit highlights the relationship and growing relationship we have with the Angolan government, as well as the growing investment with other US companies and how they work together. Many opportunities for Angola.”

The company, which has been in the market for two years, aims to provide coverage across the national territory through province-to-province quality and gradual expansion, the executive added.