Golden retriever meets little brother for the first time and can’t contain his joy – PiT

A viral video shows a large dog going crazy after seeing a puppy enter a house. It was “the best day of his life.”

Welcoming a four-legged companion is a joy many animal lovers can’t contain. After all, companion animals bring indescribable joy to the families that welcome them. However, humans aren’t the only ones who like to expand their families.

A video recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) by 26-year-old Samuel Griffiths, born in Frome, England, shows the moment Ted, a golden retriever, prepares to meet his younger brother, a puppy of the same breed. For the first time. With a pillow in his mouth, the big dog can’t contain his ecstasy and wags not only his tail but his whole body non-stop.

When the door finally opens and the cub with endless energy walks in, Ted goes crazy and starts pacing around the room, jumping on the couch and looking at his new companion. For a second, he lets go of the pillow to smell the baby, but immediately grabs it again. “This is your emotional support pillow,” joked one user.

We Rat Dog, an Instagram page dedicated to dogs with 3.2 million followers, also shared the adorable video. “That’s Ted. He met his baby brother today and tried his best to stay calm, but it’s so hard when it’s the best day of your life,” she wrote.

He can’t wait to meet his little brother 🥹❤️ Credit & Credit: samueljgriff96 (via TT) pic.twitter.com/U7pmvlqz7t — Good News Dog (@goodnewsdog) November 5, 2023

It’s no secret that dogs are sociable animals that love to live in a kennel. The descendants of wolves, since they were domesticated, are used to living with humans – they instinctively consider them part of their group. However, they are fine living with other dogs.

A study conducted by a team of researchers from the Canine Aging Project examined the social determinants of longevity — and social determinants — associated with more than 25,000 dogs, and came to a conclusion too clear to ignore: the central issue is in the pack. Experts have found that the time a dog spends with people is an important factor in a healthy life, but spending time with other dogs is just as important.

Golden retrievers are one of the most down-to-earth breeds in the world, and the dogs make friends with all creatures. Boris, a dog living in America, has caught cows and brought vegetables every day.

