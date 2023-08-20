Russia Brands Ex-Putin Adviser ‘Foreign Agent’

oh Russia’s Justice Ministry has added Andrey Illarionov, a former economic adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to a list of “foreign agents,” Reuters reported.

According to Moscow, Illarionov “spread false information” about Russian officials and their decisions.

The 61-year-old Russian served as a Kremlin adviser from April 2000 until his resignation in December 2005 before moving to the United States.

He was in the news in April 2022, months after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, for saying in an interview that a change in the Kremlin had to happen “sooner or later,” which was “absolutely impossible.” A positive future in Russia with the current political regime.”

The label “foreign agent,” reminiscent of the Soviet-era “enemy of the people,” is used by Russian authorities to suppress critical voices.

Classification requires painful administrative processes and identification, including social networks, with fines.

The law on “foreign agents” was tightened in 2022, adding new restrictions.

